‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ receives PS5 save transfer update

Final Fantasy VII Remake has received a new save migration update for PS5 ahead of the launch of the Intergrade enhanced edition.

Update 1.02, which is currently available to download, allows players to upload their PS4 save files to the cloud to use on the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

This will ensure that players will be able to start playing Intergrade on June 10 with their ongoing save on PS5 without any trouble.

As spotted by IGN, the menu for Final Fantasy VII Remake now has an additional option called Upload Save Data. Accessing this will allow players to choose between which save files to upload, which can then be downloaded on the PS5 for use with Intergrade.

If players have already bought the PS4 version VII Remake, they’ll be able to download the PS5 upgrade for free.

However, Square Enix has previously mentioned that players who picked up the game in March, when Final Fantasy VII Remake was on PlayStation Plus, will not be eligible for the upgrade.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a visually enhanced edition of the award-winning Final Fantasy VII Remake which launched in 2020. The upgraded version of the game will also feature extra content called FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, featuring fan-favourite character Yuffie Kisaragi as the protagonist.

The free upgrade will not include EPISODE INTERmission, and players will instead be required to purchase the standalone content for US$19.99 / £14.29 on the PlayStation Store.

Further, Intergrade is set to be a PS5 exclusive for at least six months. Square Enix has yet to confirm whether the game will be making its way to other platforms.

