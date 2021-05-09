‘Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier’ beta registration now open

Closed beta registration for the upcoming battle royale game, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier has now started.

Announced earlier this year following Sony Interactive Entertainment’s digital showcase, The First Soldier is a battle royale game set in the Final Fantasy VII universe. Players will take part in large multiplayer battles, fighting it out to be the last one standing.

Set 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy VII, The First Soldier follows industrial enterprise Shinra and its SOLDIER experiments. Players will battle in a number of iconic Final Fantasy locations to become the first SOLDIER.

The First Soldier will play similarly to other battle royale titles like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, however there are a number of notable differences.

In The First Soldier, players can utilise spells as well as guns in battle. The game will also feature a number of melee mechanics, summonable monsters and RPG elements.

Players on Android can sign up to the closed beta here. Registration ends May 28, and the beta test will be held between June 1 – June 7.

Square-Enix announced The First Soldier the same day it revealed Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. The next-gen remaster of the remake includes several graphical improvements, as well as a new episode featuring Yuffie Kisugari.

Launching June 5 on PS5, Square-Enix released the final trailer this week which shows the upgraded visuals and various story beats from Yuffie’s episode.

