‘Final Fantasy XIV’ brings Emerald Weapon to patch 5.4

Square Enix have revealed the contents of patch 5.4 for Final Fantasy XIV on the game’s official site, detailing new raids, dungeons and trials.

The patch is coming out on December 8, and is titled Future Rewritten. It starts a new chapter in the story which follows the finale of the Shadowbringers main scenario questline, and is set to be one of the largest content patches in the current expansion.

A new trailer, showcasing the various content, is available here.

For long-time players, the new Raid Dungeon “Eden’s Promise” is the final raid tier of Shadowbringers, bringing pro players a chance to chase world firsts for clears, and more casual players a whole new brace of content to learn and master.

A new Trial, Castrum Marinum, brings back another of Final Fantasy VII’s super bosses in the form of Emerald Weapon. FFXIV already brought Ruby Weapon to the game back in February, and patch 5.4 will allow players to tackle both of the legendary super bosses.

The addition of the Weapon is a continuation of the Sorrow of Werlyt storyline, which has seen players working to Empire’s warmachina program, with players having also fought Sapphire Weapon (which features briefly in a cutscene in FFVII) in a previous patch.

There are also a new dungeon in the form of Matoya’s Relict, a new large-scale battle named Delirium Reginae, and a new Unreal Trial featuring notorious boss fight Titan.

Significant updates for the patch also include Blue Mage being updated to level 70, adding new content for the class in the form of old raids and trials, as well as Explorer Mode coming to Shadowbringer dungeons. The latter allows players to move around the dungeons without enemies, bosses and traps, catering towards RP players and those who enjoy using the Gpose photo mode.

The patch notes also note that gathering and crafting will be getting a swathe of updates, whilst the Monk class is set to receive a complete rework.

Square Enix have also teased a large announcement showcase for Final Fantasy XIV on February 5/6, 2021, though details remain scarce.