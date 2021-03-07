‘Final Fantasy XIV’ developer bans accounts for real money trading

Square Enix has taken action against Real Money Trading (RMT) in Final Fantasy XIV, banning over 5000 accounts.

In a news post it has been confirmed that the accounts were terminated between the period of February 25 and March 3 of 2021, due to violating the rules in the game that prevent players from engaging in “real money trading and other illicit activities”.

A further 800 accounts were terminated for engaging in the advertisement of transactions that involve real world money, rather than the in-game currency of gil.

The news post calls for players to report other players using the in-game commands, saying: “Players who discover any confirmed cheats should, under no circumstances, exploit or disseminate such information.”

Square Enix also suggests that players who witness RMT advertisements report the activity, which will then be automatically processed. If the comments are deemed to be related to RMT they will be restricted.

Recently, Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida” has said he believes that the MMORPG “may never end” as long as players remain interested. He also said that “at least another five years” of content was set to come.

The next update, Endwalker, was announced in early February, and it is planned to release in Autumn 2021, for PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The large update will conclude the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story which has been ongoing since A Real Reborn launched in 2013, and will also see the introduction of the Sage job.