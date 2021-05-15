‘Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’ official release date confirmed

During the Final Fantasy XIV digital Fan Festival, Square Enix officially revealed the release date for its upcoming MMO expansion.

Presenting on stage, Naoki Yoshida, director of Final Fantasy XIV, and his team confirmed that Endwalker will launch later this year on November 23, 2021.

Along with an official release date, Yoshida also shared information on Endwalker‘s Collector’s and Digital Editions, which are currently available to pre-order.

It was also noted that the physical edition for Final Fantasy XIV will no longer be included with a disk, and will come with a digital code instead.

The Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker physical Collector’s Edition will include a special art box, a Warrior of Light Paladin statue, an art collection and frameset, an Azem pin, and a mini Loporrit plush. This edition will cost £130.

Meanwhile, the Digital Collector’s Edition, which costs £44.99, will include in-game bonus items, like a new Arion mount, a Wind-Up Porom Minion and a Death Scythe Reaper weapon.

Players who decide to pre-order the game digitally, at a cost of £29.99, will receive in-game bonus items, such as a Wind-Up Palom minion and Menphina Earring with an EXP boost.

Further, those who pre-order will be able to play the upcoming expansion in early access on November 19, a few days before the game officially launches.

The Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 will run from May 15 to May 16 and, unlike previous regional Fan Festivals, players across the world will be able to watch online for free.

Square Enix recently released a Beta version of Final Fantasy XIV for the PS5 with enhanced visuals and haptic controller feedback.