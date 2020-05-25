‘Final Fantasy XIV’ is free on the PlayStation Store for a limited time

Video game developer Square Enix has announced that its 2013 online multiplayer Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition is currently free to download on the PlayStation Store for PS4.

The announcement was made via the official Square Enix blog, which revealed that the game will be available for free – instead of the standard upfront cost of USD$19.99 – on the PlayStation store until Tuesday, May 26. The download also comes with a free 30-day subscription to the game. Players who wish to continue playing after this period will need to subscribe; 30-day subscriptions start at USD $12.99.

The Starter Edition will give players the complete A Realm Reborn storyline, as well as all of the updates that the game has received since its launch, including main scenario quests, side quests, dungeons, raids and extra content.

Gamers will get to play as any class or job up to level 50 “so you can experiment with the different options to your hearts content with no restrictions to worry about,” according to Square Enix.

The Starter Edition of Final Fantasy XIV Online: A Realm Reborn will not, however, include its three major expansions: Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers. Players will have to purchase these expansions separately.