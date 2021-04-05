‘Final Fantasy XIV’ shown running on a PS5 in new video from Square Enix

Square Enix has released the first footage of Final Fantasy XIV running on a PS5 console.

The footage was shown during a Letter From The Producer livestream, hosted in part by Final Fantasy XIV’s producer and director Naoki Yoshida. A full 16 minutes of footage was shown, displaying some of the updates to the PS5 version.

The PS5 edition of Final Fantasy XIV is capable of a number of advanced features. The standard smoother framerates. 4K support, and haptic feedback through the DualSense Controller are all included, alongside 3D audio and brand new trophies.

One of the key points, retweeted later by the Final Fantasy XIV Twitter account, was the loading speed, which has been improved due to the PS5’s advanced hardware.

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV who already own the PS4 version are able to upgrade to the PS5 Open Beta version for free from April 13. There will also be a free PS5-specific trial of the game which will become available after the end of the Open Beta.

The April 13 update brings version 5.5 to the game on all platforms, marking Part 1 of the Death Unto Dawn story. This update brings a new Raid, a new dungeon, and a wealth of new content to the Massively Multiplayer Online game. Final Fantasy XIV continues to cross over with NieR Automata in this version with the Alliance Raid Dungeon.

The 5.5 Update will also introduce a new step in The Sorrow of Werlyt quest line, which will see the introduction of Diamond Weapon. This follows on from the previous quests in the line featuring Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald Weapons, as seen in Final Fantasy VII.

Square Enix has also recently announced Endwalker, the latest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, due out in Autumn 2021 for all platforms.