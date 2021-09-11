‘Final Fantasy XIV’ will be at Tokyo Game Show 2021

Square Enix has confirmed that its MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV will make an appearance at this year’s Tokyo Game Show.

Announced in a new blog post uploaded to Twitter, Square Enix revealed that fans can expect to see Final Fantasy XIV and producer and director Naoki Yoshida at Tokyo Games Show.

“This year’s Tokyo Game Show will be held online, and Square Enix will take part with plenty of news to share during the event,” the post read.

“On Sunday, we’ll be featuring A Stroll with Yoshi-P, where producer and director Naoki Yoshida will be taking a leisurely trip to a random World in Final Fantasy XIV. Please look forward to it!”

Get ready for A Stroll with Yoshi-P in this year's Tokyo Game Show on Sunday, October 3! 🚶 #FFXIV #TGS2021 Schedule Details 📺 https://t.co/t5uWrykF3y pic.twitter.com/vhlDsFeB6w — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) September 10, 2021

Tokyo Games Show will run from October 1 to October 3, Square Enix and the MMORPG will be appearing on October 3 at 5 AM PT / 1 PM BST / 2 PM CEST.

Fans will be able to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Square Enix Presents broadcast on YouTube and Twitch. The show will be presented by Naoki Yoshida and global community producer Toshio Murouchi.

As the release of the MMORPG’s upcoming Endwalker expansion is just two months away, it’s possible fans will get to see new footage such as new gameplay, but we’ll have to wait and see.

In other news, Naoki Yoshida has confirmed that he is still working on the PS5 title Final Fantasy XVI “with utmost care” while stating that the rumours that he doesn’t have time for the MMORPG are “absolutely not true. I am desperately working on it, so I hope you’ll stick with me from here on out.”