Square Enix has dropped a surprise reveal for Final Fantasy XVI, complete with a lengthy announcement trailer.

Final Fantasy XVI will be a PS5 console exclusive, however, no confirmed date or year has been set as of yet.

In an announcement trailer, which titled Awakening, a mixture of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time showcases the game in action. The setting seemingly invokes a medieval theme, complete with large scale battles, vibrant landscapes and fast-paced combat. You can see the full trailer below:

More details for the game were revealed in a PlayStation Blog. Director, Hiroshi Takai delved into Final Fantasy XVI’s arrival on the PS5.

“From the establishment of an all new development environment, to learning the ins-and-outs of the PlayStation 5, the team and I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied Final Fantasy franchise,” Takai said.

“And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!”

Naoki Yoshida, producer of the game also stated that the “next big information reveal is scheduled for 2021.”

Many other announcements were made today during a PS5 showcase, including a Harry Potter open-world adventure known as Hogwarts Legacy.

The console’s price and release date was also finally revealed, alongside numerous first-party launch titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls.