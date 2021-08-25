Final ‘Wasteland 3’ expansion to detonate in October

Developer inXile Entertainment has announced the release date for its final expansion pack for post-apocalyptic RPG Wasteland 3.

Cult of the Holy Detonation will arrive on October 5, and introduces its an atomic sect into the world of Wasteland 3. However, unlike previous deranged cults, these mutant madmen worship an ongoing explosion that’s strangely held in place by unknown causes.

“Deep within the Cheyenne Mountain military complex, mutant cults worship an ancient deity they call the Holy Detonation – a nuclear explosion held in stasis,” reads the expansion announcement.

“Whether god, science experiment, or accidental miracle, the Detonation’s energy could power Colorado Springs for hundreds of years, or level it in an instant. The warring cults have differing opinions on who should be allowed to honour their god, and you’re going to have to muscle your way to the altar.”

The Cheyenne Mountains complex is a brand new area for players to explore, one that inXile says is “crammed with new characters, enemies, challenging combat encounters, and powerful new weapons and armour”. Given the core Wasteland 3 game is a combat-heavy RPG, that high-tier new gear should be appreciated by players.

Cult of the Holy Detonation will retail for $6.99 USD (international prices to be confirmed), launching on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, although Xbox Game Pass members who buy the DLC will get a 10 per cent discount.

The October 5 release date will also see inXile launch the Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection. This will bundle together the base game, the previous expansion pack The Battle for Steeltown, Cult of the Holy Detonation, and the ‘Colorado Survival Gear’ DLC in one pack. That will set players back $59.99 USD (international prices also TBC).

