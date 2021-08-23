Firefighting multiplayer ‘Embr’ launches on PC and consoles next month

Curve Digital has announced that its multiplayer firefighting sim, Embr, will officially launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on September 23.

Embr, which was released in Early Access over a year ago on Steam and Google Stadia, will now see its full release on PC and consoles next month while also receiving a physical release for on PlayStation and Switch the following day.

The game is described as a “marvellously manic multiplayer” where players get to come together with friends to fight fires and rescue residents.

Advertisement

Players can either play the game solo or in online teams tackling multiple fires that you pick up from clients, earn a 5-star rating in order to collect cash, upgrade tools, and become the ultimate ‘have-a-go hero’ firefighter.

The full release of Embr will include many more features including:

2 brand new expansive districts to explore housing 12 new hand-crafted levels.

13 new tools and upgrades to customise your firefighting experience.

5 brand new game modes to earn extra money your way.

Daily and weekly missions for extensive replayability.

Cross-platform play across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia.

Extra difficulty settings and level mutators to keep things rolling.

Tons of additional wearables, vehicle cosmetics, UI overhaul, achievements, and more

“If anyone is expecting Embr to be a realistic depiction of an average day in the life of a firefighter, then they’re in for a big surprise,” says Team Lead at Muse Games, Howard Tsao.

“Embr is the ultimate have-a-go-hero adventure, where everyone from the paperboy to the Gran who lives at the end of your street could fill their day by coming to save you from a blaze in your house – even if that means throwing you out the window in the process. In Embr, the ends justify the utterly manic means.”

Embr is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch for £17.99 ($19.99) and will run through backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will debut at Gamescom 2021.