First ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ patch improves character customisation and lets you restart game

Capcom has shared the patch notes for the first update to Dragon’s Dogma 2, which will improve graphics and character customisation.

Launched last week, Dragon’s Dogma 2 fans experienced lag during busy areas of the game due to the power needed to render each character. The first patch, which is due for release “soon”, will allow console players to set a cap of 30 frames per second while “future patches will help improve the performance of the frame rate.”

As for PC players, the 1.1 patch will “optimise DLSS Super Resolution performance when activated. Additionally, it addresses and resolves a previously reported bug where certain models are displayed in low quality under specific settings.”

The new patch will also allow Dragon’s Dogma 2 players to start a new game, even if save data already exists. As it stands, restarting your Dragon’s Dogma 2 progress is a lengthy process but last week, Capcom confirmed it was “looking at” making it easier.

To all Dragon's Dogma 2 players! We're planning to release patches including the following updates and fixes in the near future, and will release them as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform. Thank you for your patience and support! pic.twitter.com/aQoV3URH4C — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 25, 2024

The 1.1 update will change the number of art of metamorphosis items available at pawn guilds to 99, making character customisation easier while the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling will be made available earlier in the game. A number of bug and text fixes will also be introduced.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users will also be able to switch motion blur and ray tracing on and off in the options menu following the update. However, according to Capcom, ”these options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.”

While a launch date for the 1.1 update has yet to be confirmed, a number of modders have created mods that work around the controversial number of microtransactions available in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

