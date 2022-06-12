‘Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn’ shares new in-game footage

Developer A44 and publisher Kepler Interactive have shared new in-game footage for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn during the PC Gaming Show.

The new trailer shows off combat with an axe and flintlock pistol, camp building, a skill tree, some platforming, and a range of different environments. Darek Bradley, CEO of A44 and creative director on the project, also revealed some story information during the event.

In the game, players will be controlling Nor Vanek as she works to overthrow the old gods ruling the world. Nor is on a quest of personal vengeance, and is joined by her fox-like companion Enki throughout the adventure. The game is described on its Twitter page as an open-world action RPG.

A44 games are known for 2018s action-RPG Ashen, which received a generally positive critical reception. It also received a few award nominations, including Best Independent Game at Game Critics Awards, and Xbox Game of the Year at Golden Joysticks.

Kepler Interactive is a unique publisher, actually being co-owned by numerous developers. A44 is one of these, with others including the likes of Sloclap (known for Sifu and Absolver), and Ebb Software, responsible for the upcoming horror title Scorn.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is set to release in early 2023 for Xbox platforms, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

