Florida man tries to rob a bank wearing a ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ mask

Last week (February 2), a man wearing a Sonic The Hedgehog mask and carrying a hammer tried to rob a bank in DeLand, Florida.

As reported by The West Volusia Beacon (via Kotaku), someone – believed to be a man based on their voice – attempted to rob a Florida Credit Union in DeLand whilst wearing a Sonic The Hedgehog mask.

The robber used a hammer to repeatedly strike the barrier between himself and a teller, all while demanding money. After being confronted by a bank employee, the subject fled on foot.

Advertisement

“Everybody is safe, nothing was taken, and local police are on it,” said Florida Credit Union executive Brian Leatherman.

After escaping on foot, the suspect is still at large. “An arrest has not yet been made and this incident is currently under investigation,” states Crimewatch. DeLand police department is currently asking for help in locating the suspect.

On Wednesday, February 02, 2022, at approximately 1623 hours, officers from the DeLand Police Department were dispatched… Posted by DeLand Police Department on Thursday, February 3, 2022

In a bit more legal Sonic news, fans are eagerly awaiting Sonic Frontiers, an open-world Sonic The Hedgehog game set to launch in “late 2022”. However, Sega recently confirmed that it was meant to launch in 2021.

“Originally it was planned to be released this year, the 30th anniversary of Sonic, but we have postponed the release for a year in order to further brush up the quality,” said Sega during a call with investors.

“Not only for this title, but during the development phase, we have been steadily conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before release, such as introducing game testing based on external evaluations, and I have a feeling that it will become a good game and have high expectations for it.”

Advertisement

In other gaming news, a new Dying Light 2 mod has made night time even harder to survive.