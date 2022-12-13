Footage of forgotten Michael Jackson Sega game discovered at car boot sale

Rare footage of a live-action Sega game featuring Michael Jackson that was believed to be lost has been rediscovered at a car boot sale.

The 1993 game, called Scramble Training, a mix between an arcade shooter and interactive ride created for Sega World theme parks, featured Jackson as a narrator who guided players.

The late singer had a long relationship with the Japanese game company, including his inspiration for the Moonwalker franchise created by Sega based on the singer’s film of the same name.

Earlier this year, former Sonic Team head Yuji Naka also confirmed that Jackson created music for Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

Now, footage from Scramble Training, is available to watch on YouTube after a tape recording was discovered at a car boot sale in the UK, according to gaming blog Gaming Alexandria.

The original master tape, labelled ‘Sega AS-1 (Michael Jackson Vers)’, was sold by the relative of a late former Sega Amusement Europe employee.

A Sega fan group and the Oxford Duplication Centre then extracted the contents before uploading it to an archive and YouTube, which included a recording in both English and Japanese.

It is reportedly the first-known copy of Scramble Training’s game play, with the actual game itself still shrouded in mystery.

Elsewhere, in October it was announced that a making-of documentary about Michael Jackson’s album ‘Thriller’ in underway, with Sony Music Entertainment and Jackson’s estate on board to produce the project.