Football club remakes ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ to celebrate a new signing

Spanish football club Real Betis Balompié has celebrated the signing of a new player by creating a loving homage to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

In the 150-second clip, titled “Grand Transfer Announcement: Real Betis” striker Aitor Ruiba moves with vintage PS2-era swagger as he rides a scooter, trades a toy mascot for a water bottle and avoids a job vacancy at a pizzeria before arriving at the Estadio Benito Villamarín stadium.

Once inside, Ruiba receives a football shirt, meets up with fellow player Guido Rodriguez and (spoiler alert) succeeds in signing Germán Pezzella by handing him the Betis shirt.

🛴🧉✍🆕 GTA IV: Real Betis Edition. pic.twitter.com/oWVk0olv6T — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) August 19, 2021

Who knows what Jose Mourinho is going to make of it, who last month complained about Fortnite because his players at Roma were spending too much time on the game, instead of training or resting ahead of big matches.

As reported by VGC, three months earlier Polish team Wisła Płock created a similar video with inspiration from Grand Theft Auto to celebrate defender Piotr Tomasik extending his contract with the club.

It’s also been reported that Elijah Wood wants to make a Grand Theft Auto movie.

“The universe of Grand Theft Auto lends itself beautifully to a screen adaptation or a TV show,” Wood said during an appearance on YouTube talk show, Hot Ones.

“I mean, I think Vice City could be amazing although that already is sort of inspired by Miami Vice. But, GTA V I mean, the kinds of characters that are present within the context of that game very much lends itself either to a film or a TV series, that would be amazing.”

