‘Football Manager 2023’ has been delayed for PS5

The PS5 version of Football Manager 2023 has been delayed, and will no longer launch for the platform on November 8.

In a statement released today (November 2), Sega and Sports Interactive shared that the delay was caused by “unforeseen complications which have arisen during the submissions approvals process.”

“We’re devastated by this outcome, which we have worked tirelessly with our partners for a number of weeks to try to address,” shared Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson OBE. “It was especially difficult to make the decision to delay, as it involves holding back a great game which a number of talented people within SI have worked tremendously hard on for quite some time. We will continue to do everything in our power to get this game into the hands of PS5 gamers as soon as we can.”

Sega’s statement adds that it will share an update “at the earliest opportunity” and anyone who pre-ordered the game through PSN’s digital storefront will have their orders cancelled with a full refund.

For all other platforms, Football Manager 2023 is still set to launch as normal next Tuesday (November 8).

Last month, NME sat down with Jacobson to discuss Football Manager, including Sports Interactive’s ongoing work to introduce women’s football to the series.

“The idea is that we end up with a game where you can seamlessly move between women’s football and men’s football because at the end of the day, it’s one sport – it’s just football,” outlined Jacobson. “So that’s what we’re trying to do, but we knew when we announced it that it wasn’t going to be something that was possible for Football Manager 23. We said at the time that it was going to be a multi-year project and it very much is, but we are making good progress.”

The studio director also admitted that EA “got there first” with FIFA’s Ted Lasso collaboration, but hopes another opportunity to feature the Apple TV show will come around in the future.