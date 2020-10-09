‘For Honor’ to support next-gen consoles, progress transfer

Ubisoft has confirmed that its medieval action game, For Honor, will be playable on next-gen consoles and allow players to transfer their progress.

Ubisoft shared the news on Thursday, October 8 via the For Honor website, and detailed some of its planned upgrades for the game’s next-gen debut. Per the blog post, For Honor will be playable through backwards compatibility for free on day one of the next-gen consoles’ launch.

The game will not receive a dedicated next-gen release, but will instead be a current-gen version with higher resolution and enhanced graphics. The version that will be available on next-gen consoles will be the same as the current PS4 Pro and Xbox One X version, which boasts improved water reflections, distance level of detail, shadow resolution, and texture filtering.

Players will also be able to carry over all saved progress, including purchases, inventory and player profiles to next-gen consoles. 60fps gameplay is also set to launch for next-gen consoles, including the Xbox Series S, sometime in December.

The game’s backwards compatibility should come as no surprise, given Sony’s previous confirmation that 99 per cent of PS4 games will be playable on the PS5. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X and S will also support backwards compatibility with reportedly improved performances.

In other Ubisoft news, the company has unveiled its post-launch plans for Watch Dogs: Legion, which includes multiplayer content and single-player expansions. The add-ons will include both free and paid-for content. The first piece of free content will drop on December 3, adding multiplayer to the game.