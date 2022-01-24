Former Blizzard, Ubisoft and Sega devs form own publisher New Tales

Today (January 24), New Tales announced its official launch formed by industry veterans from the likes of Blizzard Entertainment, Ubisoft, Sega, LucasArts, Activision, and Sierra.

The Paris-based publisher will create new IPs through its internal studios and provide publishing services with global scope to other game developers through fair partnerships.

New Tales has been founded by veterans with an average of 22 years of experience in the games industry, with some who have previously worked on titles such as World of Warcraft, Jedi Knight, Half-Life, Counterstrike, Hearthstone, EverQuest, Call of Duty, Sonic the Hedgehog, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, Overwatch, and more.

Cédric Maréchal will be acting as President and Chief Executive Officer who has almost three decades of experience in the industry, working with companies such as Blizzard, Vivendi Games, Sega, and Cryo. Maréchal also served as International Senior Vice-President of Activision Blizzard.

Also on board are Chief Operating Officer Benoit Dufour, former International Vice President of Activision Blizzard, Chief Growth Officer Delphine Le Corre, previously Senior Director EMEA at Blizzard, and Chief Content Officer Emmanuel Obert, former EMEA Director at Blizzard after an initial career at Ubisoft.

New Tales also welcomes three senior advisors of game development, including Kim Gresko – former Composite Artist at LucasArts and cofounder of Blue Silver Studios – Ray Gresko, previous Global Chief Development Officer at Blizzard and co-founder of Blue Silver Studios, as well as Julia Humphreys. Humphreys is the former Overwatch Production Director at Blizzard and Senior Producer at Seven Studios.

“We have formed a team of passionate gamers with an unrivalled degree of experience, having grown some of the biggest IPs and player communities,” said Maréchal. “New Tales is a one-stop-shop publishing solution where we’re going to work with developers, as one united team, dedicated to maximizing success.

“We are also building our internal production capabilities to develop our own games and IPs. We are looking forward to joining forces with people who share our values and passion.”

