Former ‘Dragon Age’ producer founds studio to work with ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ publisher

The former executive producer of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, Christian Dailey, is working on a brand new AAA with Wizards of the Coast, publisher of Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.

Dailey made the announcement on Twitter, sharing that he is “very excited to announce that we’ve started a new AAA game studio with the amazing folks at Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast!”

Dailey added that “It’s early days right now at Skeleton Key,” but he is “looking forward to sharing more soon. Please keep a lookout and check our open roles!”

Very excited to announce that we've started a new AAA game studio with the amazing folks at @Hasbro and @Wizards of the Coast! It's early days right now at @SkeletonKeyDev but looking forward to sharing more soon. Please keep a lookout and check our open roles! https://t.co/GJUmEDMvrk — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) July 26, 2022

Advertisement

The latest title seems to have a focus on horror, with the Skeleton Key website reading “Our mission is to create immersive gameplay, unique stories, and thought-provoking moments of suspense and horror that guide players to have fun while facing their fears.”

With the studio’s conception only being announced on July 26, and hiring for major studio positions (including art director, lead senior producer, technical director and design director) just starting up, it’s possible we won’t see the game in action for awhile. It’s also worth noting that Dailey only left BioWare and his work on Dragon Age back in February of this year.

Dailey’s first project was 1993’s Might and Magic: Darkside of Xeen, where he worked as a game tester. Since then, he had been credited as working on over a dozen other titles, with the latest released project being the 2019 shooter Anthem. This marks a new big step for Dailey, being his first time as the head of a studio.

In regards to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the game doesn’t currently have an announced release date, although it’s been confirmed that it won’t be releasing this year. However, a report from earlier this year has claimed that it could be on track for a 2023 release.

Advertisement

In other news, a major study conducted by the Oxford Internet Institute has shown that there’s “little to no evidence” gaming has an affect on a person’s wellbeing.