Former ‘Dragon Age’ writer confirms musical roleplaying game

Former Dragon Age lead writer David Gaider has confirmed the release of the first title from his new Summerfall Studios – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical.

First announced back in 2019, the title was originally called Chorus. Now though, a new steam listing for the title confirms a name change alongside a brief description of the game.

“Murder. Gods. Romance. Band practice? Unravel the mystery of the Last Muse’s death in an interactive roleplaying musical where Greek gods live hidden among us. Use your newfound powers of musical persuasion to choose how this wry and moving saga will unfold. How will the curtain fall?”

We are so pleased to announce a partnership with @PlayHumbleGames

and a brand new name for our debut title. Introducing… ✨STRAY GODS: The Roleplaying Musical✨ pic.twitter.com/5ihoVH4UCA — Summerfall Studios (@summerfallgames) March 17, 2022

“In a modern fantasy world where the Greek gods live hidden among us, Grace is granted the power of a Muse to draw others into musical numbers… power that she’ll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor’s death before time runs out. Unravel the mystery of the last Muse through your choices in a beautifully hand-illustrated roleplaying musical,” continues the listing.

There’s no release date announced yet but the title will be published by Humble Games.

Taking to Twitter, Gaider wrote: “If you’re excited about Stray Gods, please do consider wishlisting the game on Steam. Summerfall is a small dev team trying to prove that this new type of musical hybrid game has interest out there, and this is one metric which would help!”

He went on to say that he “learned very quickly that writing lyrics is HARD (writing skills don’t automatically transfer – who knew!)”.

Managing director (and Gaider’s former Bioware colleague) Liam Elser added: “I am so absurdly proud of what we’re doing, it feels genuinely new and different, and our team is absolutely top-notch. I can’t wait to show everyone more later this year!”

