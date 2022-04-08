Former ‘Tomb Raider’ writer wants Lara Croft to have fewer daddy issues

Rhianna Pratchett, the writer of 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot and its sequel Rise Of The Tomb Raider, has spoken about where she hopes Lara Croft goes in the future.

Speaking to Eurogamer at the BAFTA Games Awards last night (April 7), Pratchett confirmed she isn’t involved in the recently announced Tomb Raider game currently being developed by Crystal Dynamics in Unreal Engine 5.

However, the writer did say she is “very excited to see what they do with Lara next. We had a really fun time evolving her character, so I would like to see less father issues.”

“I like seeing her striking out on her own and really taking some joy in what she does,” Pratchett continued. “Because when we wrote the reboot game, she was really on her way to becoming a tomb raider. So she was like proto-Tomb Raider. All the traits that you associate with Tomb Raider like tenaciousness, bravery, resourcefulness, were kind of bubbling to the surface with her.”

“I want to see that full fruition, I want to see the sassy one liners and things that I would have loved to have written. But, you know, she wasn’t at that stage yet, she didn’t have the confidence yet,” she added.

During the BAFTA Game Awards, Pratchett awarded the Best Narrative trophy to Unpacking.

“It’s incredible to have our little weird game recognised,” co-creator Wren Brier said in an acceptance speech. “We’re not telling a complicated story in Unpacking but the way we tell it is different, and it’s nice to see that that’s appreciated and resonates with people.”

The game also won the publicly voted EE Game Of The Year award, while Returnal walked away with the Best Game trophy as well as awards for Music and Audio Achievement. Check out the complete list of winners here.