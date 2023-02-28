‘Forspoken’ developer Luminous Productions is closing

Luminous Productions, the studio behind Forspoken, has announced it is closing with staff set to merge with Square Enix.

The studio was first founded in 2018 and released action role-playing game Forspoken earlier this year via Square Enix. Luminous Productions is currently working on an expansion for the title alongside a patch to “address overall game performance”.

Square Enix has since released a statement confirming the merger will come into effect May 1, 2023. “The merger is part of the company’s efforts to further bolster the competitive prowess of the group’s development studios, a goal set forth under its current medium-term business strategy,” said Square Enix.

Advertisement

“Square Enix Co, Ltd has developed numerous AAA high-definition games and possesses a wealth of intellectual property and content. Luminous Productions Co, Ltd. is meanwhile equipped not only with AAA title development capabilities but also technical expertise in areas such as game engine development,” it continued. “Combining the two entities will further enhance the Group’s ability to develop HD games.”

Sharing a statement of their own, Luminous Productions wrote: “Our talented team will join Square Enix to deliver new, innovative gaming experiences to players across the globe.”

“Between now and then, we remain entirely focused on Forspoken. We are currently working on the previously announced patch to address overall game performance and the DLC In Tanta We Trust is on track for release this summer.”

Luminous Productions did not say what would happen to Forspoken beyond that.

An Update from Luminous Productions pic.twitter.com/fbDENflRhj — Luminous Productions (@LumiPro_EN) February 28, 2023

“When we established Luminous Productions in 2018, our vision was to make AAA games that fused technology and artistry to deliver completely new play experiences. Having the chance to do just that has been a dream come true,” added the studio.

Advertisement

“We appreciate you taking this journey with us and look forward to continuing to create new entertainment and experiences as a part of the Square Enix family.”

In other news, Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist OBE has announced she is to step down from her role to join the BPI (British Phonographic Industry) as CEO.