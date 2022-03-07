‘Forspoken’ has been delayed to October this year

Forspoken developer Luminous Productions has announced that the game has been delayed until October 2022.

The fantasy RPG will now release on October 11, 2022, with the game coming to PC and PS5. The developers made the announcement on Twitter earlier today (March 7).

“Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting this right is extremely important to us,” began the statement.

“To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can’t wait for you to experience Frey’s journey this fall.”

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support, We look forward to sharing more about Forspoken with you soon,” Luminous Productions added. The game was originally given a release date of May 24, 2022.

Earlier in the year, it was revealed that high fantasy author Brandon Sanderson said he was approached to work on the project.

He said Square Enix “came to me and said this feels like something you would really like, would you be interested in writing our lore?”

Sanderson was interested but added he couldn’t take on the project as he’s currently still working on an unannounced game project. “I’d already just picked up a video game project that I still can’t even announce.”

