‘Forspoken’ is coming to PS5 and PC in 2022

Square Enix has announced that the Forspoken, originally teased as Project Athia, will be coming to PS5 and PC in 2022.

The announcement was made during the Square Enix Presents livestream, where the gaming community were given a first official look at the new title.

Forspoken, which is being developed by Luminous Productions, is a new narrative-driven adventure set in a fantasy world. The trailer introduced players to main character Frey Holland, an ordinary woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in the dangerous land of Athia.

The community were also introduced to the the actress who will be playing her, Ella Balinska, who is best known for her role in 2019’s Charlie’s Angels.

Balinksa spoke about her character in Forspoken, saying: “Frey as a character is real, she’s raw, she’s a girl who lost her way—both figuratively and literally—and is a character I immediately connected with, as I feel many people around the world will too when they set off on this adventure.”

A cinematic sneak peek was also shared during the livestream which showed off third-person gameplay featuring Frey’s magical abilities, a look at Athia’s environments, as well as some fantasy creatures.

“Project Athia” was announced in June of 2020 with a short cinematic trailer, but development has been quiet since.