‘Forspoken’ new trailer confirms Spring 2022 release window

Square Enix has provided its most substantial look at fantasy adventure Forspoken with a brand new trailer that premiered during the PlayStation Showcase 2021.

Previously known as Project Athia, Forspoken had its official title confirmed earlier this year where it also introduced its protagonist Frey Holland, played by Ella Balinska, best known for her role in 2019’s Charlie’s Angels.

The new trailer gives a closer look at Frey’s background as a “directionless, gritty yet street smart young woman” living in New York City, as described in a PlayStation Blog post. In a plot comparable to a classic fish-out-of-water Hollywood film, she however finds herself magically transported to Athia, “a land where fantasies and nightmares are suddenly very real”.

The trailer shows some of Frey’s new magical abilities as well as an ally in the form of a talking bracelet (voiced by Jonathan Cake), which also appears to be the source of her new powers.

Besides battling monsters – and another dragon – she will also be going up against the Tantas, described as “destructive and twisted all-powerful matriarchs who have dominion over Athia”.

Developer Luminous Productions also confirmed the new characters in Forspoken‘s world, including Janina Gavankar – best known for her role as Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront II – who plays Tanta Sila, the strongest and most formidable Tanta in Athia who has become “a dictatorial despot who is mad with power”.

More AAA talent was also confirmed in other areas of the game, including a score composed by Bear McCreary (2018’s God Of War) and Garry Schyman (BioShock), while the writing team includes Amy Hennig (Uncharted series) and Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

Forspoken releases on PS5 and PC in Spring 2022.

