‘Forspoken’ confirms PC system requirements ahead of launch

The minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Forspoken, Square Enix‘s upcoming role-playing game, have been confirmed – check to see if you can run it below.

The system requirements were shared today (January 17), and reveal three tiers of system requirements – minimum, recommended, and ultra.

While Forspoken‘s minimum system requirements are fairly forgiving for older rigs, the recommended requirements are unusual because they recommend 24GB of RAM – traditionally for current-gen games, 16GB has been enough unless players are looking to run certain games in 4K.

Additionally, players may find Forspoken‘s recommended and ultra settings to be quite demanding – particularly because the recommended specifications will only run the game at 30FPS.

You can see Forspoken‘s full system requirements below:

Forspoken PC system requirements

Across the board, all tiers of Forspoken‘s system requirements need either Windows 11 or a version of Windows 10 that’s been updated since November 2019. The game will also need at least 150GB of storage space.

Minimum system requirements

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)

Video card – AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

RAM – 16GB

Display resolution – 720p at 30FPS

Disk space- HDD 150GB or more

Recommended system requirements

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700k (3.7GHz or better)

Video card – AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB

RAM – 24GB

Display resolution – 1440p at 30FPS

Disk space – SSD 150GB or more

Ultra system requirements

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-12700k

Video card – AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB / Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB VRAM

RAM – 32GB

Display resolution – 2160p 60FPS

Disk space – NvMe SSD 150GB or more

As for the PC version of Forspoken‘s features, developer Luminous Productions has confirmed that it will have full HDR support, widescreen support up to 32:9, and support for DualSense wireless controllers.

Forspoken launches on January 24, and will be available on PS5 and PC. Though the upcoming RPG took some flak for its dialogue, its creative producer remains confident in the game – even if some of the memes it spawned were “really funny”.

