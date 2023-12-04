‘Fortnite’ adds 1200 Lego skins and new survival crafting mode

Fortnite has confirmed a massive collaboration with Lego, with a series of skins and a new survival crafting mode coming to the game.

Set to launch December 7, the update will bring a new Lego-themed survival crafting mode⁠ to Fortnite alongside a number of updates skins.

The Lego skins will be a free alternative to a number of existing skins, with the mini-fig look available via player’s wardrobes. Several emojis will also have a Lego reworking.

Advertisement

According to Epic Games, 1200 Lego skins will be available at launch, with a number of those “highly detailed”. Taking to social media, developers explained: “To get ready for the adventure that is the upcoming Lego Fortnite we wanted as many Lego Styles available ASAP. This means some outfits have higher detail than others. But, we’ve got 317 detailed [outfits] available now and will add many, many more every month until every Lego Style is in glorious detail.“

However, Epic went on to confirm that not every skin would be getting a Lego-equivalent. “Transparency matters. We’re going to expand Lego styling as far as we can. Just keep in mind certain IP won’t be available in these styles.”

To get ready for the adventure that is the upcoming @LEGOFortnite, we wanted as many LEGO Styles available ASAP! This means some Outfits have higher detail than others. BUT! we’ve got 317 detailed available now and will add many, many more every month until every LEGO Style is… — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 3, 2023

According to the official Lego website, players should “be prepared for something a little different than what they’re used to” with Lego Fortnite. Further details are being kept under wraps though. A FAQ refuses to confirm if the game will be open world (“Good question. What do you reckon?”) and doesn’t give much away about the actual gameplay either. Developers have described Lego Fortnite as “the ultimate survival crafting adventure” in a world of “unlimited imagination” though.

Last year it was announced that Kirkbi – the holding company behind The Lego Group – had invested heavily in the Fortnite developer. Alongside Sony, Kirkbi invested around £768million ($1billion USD) in Epic Games, with the three businesses aiming to create a “new [piece of] social entertainment” that will be a “connection between digital and physical worlds” via the metaverse.

Advertisement

In other news, it’s been reported that new downloadable content (DLC) for fantasy game Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree probably won’t be previewed at The Game Awards 2023 later this week.