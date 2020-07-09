‘Fortnite’ adds new in-game anti-harassment message

Epic Games has introduced a new anti-harassment splash message into Fortnite, urging players to be kind to one another.

The message, which can be found upon booting up the online multiplayer battle royale, reads: “Encourage your squad mates to a Victory Royale. If you encounter racism or hate in Fortnite towards yourself or others, open the Menu, go to ‘Reporting/Feedback’, then send a player report with ‘Harassment: Using Inappropriate Language’ as the reason.”

A button is also included on the splash image page that will take players directly to a reporting page to lodge complaints against other players who have participated in hate speech, harassment or abuse of any kind on the platform.

The inclusion of the splash message comes days after an in-game panel on racism and the Black Lives Matter movement was held. We The People featured Elaine Welteroth, Jemele Hill, Killer Mike, Lil Baby and host Van Jones. For more information on the panel, click here.

Fortnite’s in-game message is the latest in a recent wave of developers speaking out against racism, hate and abuse. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have included messages in-game in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Electronic Arts has also launched a new Positive Play charter, which will serve as a new set of community guidelines.

In other Fortnite news, the game left Early Access earlier this month three years after its launch. However, Save The World will remain a premium paid experience. Fortnite is currently available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Mac, iOS and Android.