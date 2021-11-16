‘Fortnite’ adds plenty of ‘Naruto’ content to the battle royale

Epic Games has announced the latest Fortnite crossover – this time, the battle royale is introducing plenty of Naruto content to the game.

The Fornite x Naruto crossover will see Naruto Shippuden‘s main character – Naruto Uzumaki – join the battle royale as a playable character. Three other characters – Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake – are also joining as character skins.

Furthermore, a wider set of cosmetics have been added along with each character. While Naruto will get a Seventh Hokage outfit, Sakura will receive a Sakura Uchiha variant and Kakashi Hatake will bring a Black Ops Kakashi variant. Finally, Sasuke’s character will be represented with the Snake Sword Pickaxe.

That’s not all – as well as Sasuke’s pickaxe, there’s also the Black Ops Sword Pickaxe, Kunai Pickaxe, Snake Sword and Hidan’s Scythe Pickaxe skins available to purchase.

The Naruto crossover also adds several back bling items for fans to pick up. This includes the Pakkun, Demon Wing Shuriken, Hidden Leaf Cloak and Scroll back bling items.

Finally, there’s a new Kurama Glider cosmetic as well as two emotes – a classic Summoning Jutsu Emote, as well as a Ramen Break emote.

Outside of purchasable cosmetics, Naruto Shippuden‘s Kakashi Hatake will also be around to hand out a set of ninja-themed quests. There’s also a lethal new weapon – the Paper Bomb Kunai – to pick up in matches, while a Naruto hub will allow fans of the anime to explore various locations in-game.

