‘Fortnite’ adds “real-world art show” for players to explore

A London art project has been added to Fortnite in an effort to get more people involved with the exhibition.

Available from today (January 18) until January 25 on Fortnite’s discover page, global art project New Fiction from KAWS has been transported into the battle royale and burgeoning metaverse title.

The same exhibition is open in the public art institution Serpentine in London, and has now been painstakingly recreated into the video game as well, as detailed here.

KAWS said: “This is an incredibly exciting project for me. I always like exploring new mediums for my art. The collaboration with Fortnite means everything is coming together in a complex exhibition that takes place in parallel realities. I want to thank the incredible teams at Fortnite and Serpentine.”

Fortnite has collaborated with KAWS before, as Nate Nanzer at Epic Games said: “This is the second time we’ve partnered up with KAWS to bring his unique artistic vision to Fortnite – and the first time Fortnite has made a real-world art exhibit accessible virtually to our millions of players around the world.

“Art and creative culture inspire our players on a daily basis, and we’re thrilled that this partnership will bring the work of KAWS to an even more diverse global audience. This is a space we plan to continue to invest in over the coming years.”

Epic Games is no stranger to making Fortnite into a one-stop-shop of metaverse-esque activities, as it recently acquired Rock Band developer Harmonix to create music experiences in the game, not to mention the seemingly infinite number of crossovers Fortnite keeps sending out.

After teasing the return of popular location Tilted Towers, it looks like the location is now finally back in Fortnite as the official Twitter has shown off the location.

In other news, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has taken a playful shot at competitor AMD in a video reflecting on 2021.