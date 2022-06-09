‘Fortnite’ and ‘Among Us’ crossing over following Imposter mode drama

Among Us and Fortnite are now officially crossing over as merch for the Innsersloth game comes to the battle royale.

Players that buy Among Us or a Stars pack in the game in the Epic Games launcher will get access to the Crewmate Back Bling and Distraction Dance Emote in Fortnite.

The items are available starting right now, until June 9, 2023.

IT'S HERE squad up with ur Crewmates (or Impostors?) and prepare for departure on the Battle Bus – we're invading @FortniteGame! 😈 buy Among Us or Stars in the Epic Games Launcher now to get the Crewmate Back Bling & Distraction Dance Emote in Fortnitehttps://t.co/rjSgko3EVX pic.twitter.com/LmJHZJ2s6S — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 9, 2022

Here’s exactly what the bundle includes, according to InnerSloth:

Crewmate Back Bling. This comes with ten Styles based on Crewmate colors from Among Us: Red, Blue, Green, Pink, Orange, Black, White, Yellow, Brown, and Purple. Assemble your squad and create a crew!

This comes with ten Styles based on Crewmate colors from Among Us: Red, Blue, Green, Pink, Orange, Black, White, Yellow, Brown, and Purple. Assemble your squad and create a crew! Distraction Dance Emote. From our game The Henry Stickmin Collection, dance your way out of any situation!

An Epic Games account is needed to access the cosmetics, with them only available via the Epic Games Store. That said, the cosmetics themselves will be accessible across all devices and consoles for a linked Fortnite account once unlocked.

According to Epic, the cosmetics will also be available via the Fortnite item shop “at a later date,” although that remains unspecified as of publication.

This crossover comes at a strange time, as late last year the developers behind Among Us expressed their disappointment that Fortnite added a mode called “Imposters” that was very similar to Among Us.

Whilst not referencing Epic Games at the time, Innersloth community director Victoria Tran said: “It would’ve been really, really cool to collab.”

“Game mechanics fine, those shouldn’t be gatekept,” she added. Then expressing her disappointment that Epic Games didn’t go for “different themes or terminology”.

