‘Fortnite’ announces a series of in-game musical shows during new Soundwave Series

Fortnite will be getting a selection of immersive in-game musical shows from around the world during the new Soundwave Series.

Announced today (September 28), the Soundwave Series will kick off on October 1 with Egyptian musician Mohamed Hamaki, who has previously been featured on Fortnite Radio. Other acts will include Australian singer-songwriter Tones And I, Brazilian rapper Emicida, Japanese pop artist and music producer Gen Hoshino, and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura.

The first show, taking place between October 1 – 3 will include an exclusive first look at one of Hamaki’s new songs and will also have a special emote created just for the first show of the Soundwave Series. The emote, titled the Leilt Elomr Emote, is named after this new song.

To access the musical show, and any that come after across Soundwave Series, Fortnite players will need to enter the corresponding playlist with the artist’s name as the title. The show will repeat inside this playlist for 48 hours non-stop, so it can be accessed at any time over this period.

Players who attend the shows will be rewarded with special Sprays that symbolise the artist and their work. Content creators are urged to read the official guidelines regarding DMCA issues on the Epic Games blog post before recording.

More details will be announced as the Soundwave Series shows begin to roll out.

In other news, Fortnite dataminers have discovered a host of Monopoly-themed assets in the game files, suggesting that the board game will come to the battle royale in Season 8 Chapter 2.

A playable Tom Hardy skin was also recently introduced into Fortnite, with the ability to turn into Venom from the new movie using a built-in Emote.

Eddie Brock, Hardy’s character, also comes with a Symbiote Scythe Pickaxe, along with the Emote, and can be purchased with just these three items or with a Venom Bundle. The bundle includes all of the above alongside a selection of other items including the Different Tasty Snack Emoticon and the comic-based Venom outfit.