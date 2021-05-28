‘Fortnite’ appears to be getting a ‘Mistborn: The Final Empire’ crossover

A teaser posted on the Fortnite Twitter account appears to suggest the game is getting a tie-in with Mistborn, a fantasy book series.

The quote, posted with a symbol from the books, reads “You’re the one they call the Survivor, those scars on your arms give you away. You’re a troublemaker.”

This phrase, as many pointed out on Twitter, is from the Mistborn novels. The symbol and quote both apply to a character named Kelsier, whose arms are scarred by his past as a miner in the Pits of Hathsin. He represents the Church of the Survivor, as their leader, and the mentor of the novel’s protagonist.

Although no more details have yet come to light, it seems fairly certain that a crossover of some form will bring the two franchises together. Given the amount of alien-themed teasers, some have suggested that it is unlikely to be the theme of Season 7, and could instead be a new Fortnite Crew skin.

First Season 7 Teasers were sent to popular Australian & English Content Creators (@AussieAntics, @Loserfruit & @InTheLittleWood) The CDs & the phone number found in them play some Alien sounds and all the images say "They're Coming".. [h/t @iFireMonkey] pic.twitter.com/Z0AXtGSNAX — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 26, 2021

Fortnite’s current crossover is with NBA, which allows players to visit the new NBA Welcome Hub and take part in Court Crashers, a new basketball-inspired activity.

Featured in Fortnite Creative, the Welcome Hub allows players to explore a basketball-themed arena with several areas to discover. Players can also view and purchase NBA outfits in the hub, which you can see in action below.

Fortnite also appears to be gearing up for a series of in-game concerts, as a leaked document has revealed Epic Games‘ supposed plans featuring Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

Other collaborations that have yet to materialise include a LeBron James-inspired skin in Q4 2020 and an undisclosed plan with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for Q1 2021.

Other crossovers, such as Samus Aran from Metroid, anime character Naruto, The Bride from the Kill Bill films, and more were also listed but have yet to come to fruition.