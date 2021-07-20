‘Fortnite’ celebrates LGBTQIA+ community with Rainbow Royale event

Fortnite is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with a brand new Rainbow Royale event, running all week long.

Epic Games announced the news today (July 20) via the official Fortnite Twitter account and revealed what players can expect from the battle royale game this week in a new blog post.

“Everyone is welcome on the Battle Bus,” Epic Games said. “And this week we’re celebrating the amazing Fortnite LGBTQIA+ community!”

Advertisement

Starting this week in the in-game Item Shop players will be able to obtain a bunch of new Pride-themed items to use while playing Fortnite.

Everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus. This week we're celebrating our amazing LGTBQIA+ community with the debut of Rainbow Royale 🌈 Get free items, listen to some tunes on the radio and have a good time! 🔗: https://t.co/77O22iy3Gk pic.twitter.com/i6j8ozDEWv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 20, 2021

Those items include four Rainbow Royale Sprays such as the Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie, and Vibrant Star. A weapon skin called the Sunshine & Rainbows Wrap is also available along with the ‘Take a’bow’ emote.

Additionally, Epic has added a rainbow flag prop into the game in Fortnite Creative Mode for the week-long event.

Select tracks from Rocket League‘s Love ISLV playlist – songs that highlight the LGBTQIA+ community – from Pride month will also be available to listen to on the Radio.

The song selection includes ‘Platinum’ by Big Freedia, ‘Montero’ by Lil Nas X, ‘Found My Friends’ by Hayley Kiyoko, ‘Imagine’ by Ben Platt, and many more.

Advertisement

Fortnite‘s Rainbow Royale celebration will run from July 20 and end July 27 at 8 PM ET, 1 AM BST.

Recent rumours have suggested that Ariana Grande will soon be making her Fortnite debut with her very own virtual concert, similar to Travis Scott’s event earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Epic Games has released Fortnite update 17.20, which adds a Bugha skin, limited-time mode, and preferred loadout slots.