‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2, Season 3 delayed in light of protests

Epic Games has postponed Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite once again, this time in light of the ongoing nationwide protests in the US.

The company announced the delay in a blog post, which highlighted the company’s belief in “equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics”, in regards to the ongoing Black Lives Matters movement.

“Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color. We’re acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing.”

“The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families and their communities,” Epic Games added.

Season 3 of Fortnite will now launch on June 17, with The Device live event set for June 15. The two events were originally scheduled for June 11 and June 6, respectively.

In May, Epic Games released patch v12.60 for Fortnite which introduced the new spy game, ‘Operation: Infiltration’, and added the jetpack and grappler to the Party Royale mode. The update also features the ‘Storm The Agency’ challenges that are rumoured to tie in with the launch of Season 3.

At the time, it was assumed that v12.60 would be the last major update before Season 3 launched. However, with the delay, it is unknown if players will receive another patch before the new season launches.

Season 3 of Fortnite is the latest game event to be delayed in light of the ongoing protests. A PlayStation 5 games reveal event, which was set for today (June 4), has been delayed as to “allow more important voices to be heard”.