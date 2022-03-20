‘Fortnite’ Chapter 3, Season 2 introduces Doctor Strange, removes Building

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2, launches today (March 20) alongside a host of new weapons and characters – check out the trailer below.

With the Battle Pass, players can unlock Doctor Strange, alongside Tsuki 2.0, Gunnar, The Imagined, Kiara K.O., The Origin and Erisa.

According to the announcement, later on in the season, players will also be able to unlock world-class criminal Prowler.

To help players do battle, Fortnite has also added new weapons like the Combat SMG and the Striker Burst Rifle alongside various unvaulted weapons and ones introduced in Season 1.

The new season of Fortnite also comes with some movement upgrades. There’s now a faster default speed alongside a faster sprint alongside the ability to shoulder barge a door open and pull yourself up from a ledge.

“This sprint is so fast that it’ll mean pocketing whatever you’re holding. Of course, sprinting super fast can’t be maintained forever, so a new sprint meter will tell you how much longer you can move at that pace,” explains Epic.

Perhaps the most significant change in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2, is the removal of Building, though.

“Building has been wiped out,” reads the announcement. “To help maintain cover, you now have an Overshield on top of your Shield and Health. The Overshield is your first line of defence: before your Shield and Health take a hit, it’s your Overshield that’ll crack. Your Overshield will still recover if it goes all the way down to 0.”

However, in the patch notes, it is confirmed that “Building is unaffected in competitive/Arena playlists as well as in Team Rumble and Creative Islands.”

Earlier today, Epic Games vowed to donate all Fortnite purchases from today (March 20) until April 3 to humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

“This includes V-Buck packs, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs such as the Voidlander Pack sold for real money. Retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Bucks cards will also be included if they are redeemed in-game during this window,” said Epic, with finds going to Direct Relief, UNICEF, The UN Refugee Agency and the United Nations Food Programme.