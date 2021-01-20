‘Fortnite’ collaboration with Pelé features items and new contest

Fortnite’s latest collaboration will bring football legend Pelé into the game. The battle royale game will feature the player himself, alongside a host of other items and features.

The Kickoff Set introduces 23 football club outfits, each with a male and female variant. Some of the teams available include Manchester City, Inter Milan, Celtic FC, and West Ham United.

The set will also feature Pelé’s Air Punch Emote, a new emote especially for the season. The emote is modelled after the Brazilian player’s iconic celebration, with the Epic Games website stating players can “celebrate your Victory Royale like Pelé did 1,282 times throughout his illustrious career.”

The partnership pack will be available to players from January 23, but some seasoned players will be able to pick up a free set from January 20, when the Pele Cup launches.

The Pele Cup will reward ‘top scoring’ players with a free Kickoff Set and Pele emote – with those at the very top eligible to win a custom signed football shirt.

The Fortnite Creative Hub will also offer football-inspired options, with a Creative island centred around the sport. Players will use “their bodies, Pickaxes, power-ups, speed boosts and more to try to outscore their opponents and come out the winner in this 4v4 bracket style game mode.”

Creative Hub football mode games will last for two rounds, and feature a knock-out style rota with winning teams facing each other in a final showdown and those placing third and fourth playing a match for third place.