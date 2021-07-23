‘Fortnite’ creator escapes ban despite saying LGBT+ event is “against nature”

A Fortnite creator has escaped a ban after commenting that the Rainbow Royale LGBT+ event is “against nature”.

The map creator, known as AwA, responded to a tweet promoting the new Rainbow Royale event with a now-deleted “oh no”, followed up by “I’m not a fanatic, but this is against nature”.

Everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus. This week we're celebrating our amazing LGTBQIA+ community with the debut of Rainbow Royale 🌈 Get free items, listen to some tunes on the radio and have a good time! 🔗: https://t.co/77O22iy3Gk pic.twitter.com/i6j8ozDEWv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 20, 2021

AwA has also been shown to have liked many homophobic tweets and memes regarding the Rainbow Royale event, as documented by another Twitter user.

The Pro 100 creator’s Twitter likes, everyone pic.twitter.com/jXh3OtwEhq — Ben (@bnwkr) July 20, 2021

Epic disabled the Pro 100 map, a creation of AwA that has grown to be one of the most popular user-created maps, and removed their Support A Creator code.

AwA then issued an apology that many felt was a “non-apology”. “I know I made a mistake in the last tweets,” it read, “I never expected them to hurt me, I’m really sorry for giving my opinion.”

This tweet was then deleted and a further apology was uploaded, reading: “I am sorry for everyone I have said about the Rainbow Royale event and the LGBT+ community.”

“I was not trying to hurt anyone but express my opinion about the event. I understand it is hurtful to the community and deeply sorry to everyone I have hurted. The reason behind it was because it is against my religion and I was grown up that way.”

“I will try better in the future and try to continue to strive as a creator. I have much to learn and correct. I hope you guys give me a second chance as everyone should have.”

Epic Games then appears to have reinstated AwA’s maps.

Thank you all, now my maps are back, play and enjoy now.❤️ — AwA (@CODE_AWA) July 21, 2021

Twitter user bnwkr, who first pointed out the homophobic tweets in AwA’s likes, stated that this punishment amounted to a “slap on the wrist for a few hours”, saying they are “simply disappointed” that Epic appear to have “let off” AwA’s homophobia during the Rainbow Royale celebration event.

Simply disappointed that a company during its own “LGBTQ celebration event” let off a featured and highly-affiliated Fortnite Creator – who tweeted anti-gay rhetoric and liked slur-filled tweets – with a slap on the wrist for a few hours. Just disappointed. Final tweet on this. — Ben (@bnwkr) July 21, 2021

Fortnite’s Rainbow Royale event will run all week in the in-game Item Shop. Players will be able to obtain a bunch of new Pride-themed items to use while playing Fortnite.

Those items include four Rainbow Royale Sprays such as the Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie, and Vibrant Star. A weapon skin called the Sunshine & Rainbows Wrap is also available along with the ‘Take a bow’ emote.

Elsewhere, Defense Grid: The Awakening and Verdun are free to download on the Epic Games Store.