‘Fortnite’ ‘Doctor Who’ crossover is a “complete myth”, says showrunner

Russell T Davies, the showrunner of Doctor Who, has said that the rumour that the sci-fi show is crossing over with Fortnite is a “myth”.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of his appearance on BBC Radio 4, a commenter asked if there was anything he could share about the potential crossover.

“There isn’t one!” replied Davies of the hypothetical Doctor Who and Fortnite collaboration. “It’s a complete myth, I’m afraid x”.

Eurogamer noted that the denial of the crossover was a surprise because a slew of reliable Fortnite and Doctor Who leakers revealed very convincing specifics on it. These included skins for the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), a TARDIS glider, a Psychic Paper emote, and Sonic Staff and Dalek Manipulator Arm pickaxes.

As well as this, an item referencing Beep the Meep and an accompanying questline were allegedly found ahead of the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations. This added further fuel to the fire because these details were disseminated before these episodes were televised.

Playing the Fifteenth Doctor, Gatwa is the first black actor to portray the historic character and he is also the first gay Doctor, something that was praised as a “super cool” moment from co-star Neil Patrick Harris.

The next episode of the fourteenth series of Doctor Who will air in May, directed by the BAFTA-nominated Julie Anne Robinson. At this time, Davies is confirmed to be the writer behind three of the episodes, including the Christmas special that introduced the Doctor’s new companion Ruby Sunday.

