‘Fortnite’ emote removed from store after being a little too NSFW

The recently added ‘Bear Hug’ emote in Fortnite has been removed by Epic Games, seemingly because of a glitch that shows players doing something not quite in line with a T for Teen rating.

The emote is only supposed to be a wholesome and friendly interaction between players, and whilst Epic Games hasn’t specified why its gone from the store, it’s likely due to the fact it isn’t working entirely right.

As shown in the below video, the interaction can glitch out players and have one of them crouching when doing the joint emote, and the results are anything but safe for work.

In an official update Epic Games has disabled the emote for all players, likely due to the above bug and its very specific results. In a statement, the Fortnite Status Twitter account said that “the Bear Hug emote will remain disabled while we fix an issue with the emote. Players who have already purchased the emote will be able to make a tokenless refund sometime next week.”

For context, here’s what the emote should actually look like. Quite the difference in tone.

The emote is out of the way just in time for the games Rift Tour event, which starts today (August 6) and runs until August 8 with the first showing at 11pm BST. The collaboration between Ariana Grande and Fortnite is a musical experience running alongside unlockable items and in-game quests.

Four showings are planned and players can attend as many as they want for free, with Epic Games stating that they’re all the same but that “changing your outfit or wrap selection for each show will alter the effects you experience.”

