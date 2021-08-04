‘Fortnite’ fans find planned DaBaby emote in files amidst rapper’s homophobia scandal

Data-miners have discovered files in Fortnite that suggest Epic Games is planning to add an emote based on ‘AM to PM’ – a song featuring DaBaby – amidst controversy surrounding the rapper’s homophobic comments.

The audio discovered in the data-mine is ‘AM to PM’, a song by Migos featuring DaBaby. While the emote is not currently out, data-mined files show that the emote could have been planned to release later in this update.

NME has reached out to Epic for comment. There are already two emotes based on DaBaby songs in Fortnite, namely dances for BOP on Broadway and Rockstar.

Migos ft Dababy am to pm encrypted emote! pic.twitter.com/7bWEUXREaV — Defaults (@DefaultsBR) August 3, 2021

Epic Games may choose not to release the emote, as Fortnite recently celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community with a Rainbow Royale event while DaBaby has been the subject of significant backlash following homophobic comments made during his set at Rolling Loud festival.

“If you didn’t show up with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up”, he said – further adding, “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

After doubling down on his comments, DaBaby was recently dropped from his headlining set at Lollapalooza, as well as slots at Governors ball, Austin City Limits and Music Midtown.

After dropping DaBaby on the day of his performance, a statement from Lollapalooza organisers read: “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

On Monday (August 2), DaBaby apologised to the LGBTQIA+ community for his “triggering” and “misinformed” comments.

In other news, the latest Fortnite update is now available and adds a variety of alien technology, including a gravity gun and a powerful plasma cannon.