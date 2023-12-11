‘Fortnite’ Festival XP glitch lets players level up ridiculously quickly

A Fortnite Festival XP glitch has been discovered, meaning players have been levelling up incredibly quickly through the new game mode.

Fortnite Festival kicked off on Saturday (December 9), and brought a Rock Band-style game mode that lets fans play along to the likes of The Weekend, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Fall Out Boy.

Yet the new game mode has also introduced an exploit that’s letting players gain hundreds of levels without jumping into Fortnite‘s traditional battle royale matches.

While we won’t be detailing the exact steps needed to carry this out, it involves activating the ‘Play on the Jam Stage for 20 minutes’ daily quest and joining a friend who’s already at the stage. Due to the bug, you’ll automatically gain a level every time you rejoin them thanks to the Fortnite Festival XP glitch.

At time of writing (December 11), Epic Games has yet to acknowledge the bug. However, it’s worth noting that players should only attempt to abuse the exploit at their own risk, as the developer may issue resets or account punishments for those who use it to get ahead.

Elsewhere, Fortnite Festival has proven a hit for more than just its XP glitch. Songs by Lady Gaga, The White Stripes and Nine Inch Nails are now available to play in the rhythm-based mode, which has been created by Rock Band developer Harmonix.

Looking ahead, more support for Fortnite Festival is on the way. In a recent blog post, Epic Games confirmed that adding support for instrument controllers (such as those from Rock Band or Guitar Hero) is a “priority” for the team heading into 2024.

Meanwhile, a major collaboration with Lego has brought yet another mode to Fortnite.