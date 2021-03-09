‘Fortnite’ gets first ever single-player event next season

Fortnite‘s next season kicks off with the Zero Crisis Finale, the first ever single-player event for the game.

According to a post from Epic Games, “Chapter 2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5”.

Available to players when they first log into Fortnite’s new season, the event will bridge the gap between seasons, following Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale.

The publisher claims that “the aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it”, which may imply a change as dramatic as Fortnite‘s black hole event in 2019.

The whole event will also be available to watch online as a cinematic experience, with a global premiere to be announced soon, which Epic Games is calling its “most ambitious story and cinematic yet”.

Season 5 of Fortnite began back in December, which has seen characters across different universes getting sucked into Zero Point, from Halo‘s Master Chief and God of War‘s Kratos to The Mandalorian and Aliens‘ Ripley.

Epic also reminded players to spend all of their Gold Bars before the currency resets when Season 6 begins. To incentivise, stock of Exotic Weapons have increased and can be exchanged at a huge discount.

In related news, Epic has acquired Fall Guys developer Mediatonic and its parent company, Tonic Games Group, while assuring fans that there will be no changes to the non-violent battle royale’s gameplay or the development team.