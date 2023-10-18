‘Fortnite’ gets free ‘Alan Wake: Flashback’ island ahead of sequel’s release

Fortnite now offers Alan Wake fans an opportunity to refresh their memory of the original game through a custom-created island that recreates the town of Bright Falls.

Alan Wake: Flashback is the work of Epic Games as well as series developer Remedy Entertainment, Spiral House and Zen Creative. In it, original scenes from the 2010 game appear as ghostly apparitions as the player explores iconic locations across Bright Falls. Check out the trailer below:

Advertisement

Remedy Entertainment has said that fans do not need an extensive knowledge of Alan Wake in order to make the most of Alan Wake 2. However, this island will be useful to players who are curious about the original. Another bonus is that Fortnite is free to play.

Alan Wake 2 will launch for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 27. The game is available in two varieties – the Standard edition and the Deluxe edition.

Neither the Standard or Deluxe edition offer early access if the player pre-orders Alan Wake 2, with the difference being the amount of cosmetics and access to additional story content.

The Standard edition only contains a digital copy of the game for the player’s chosen platform. The Deluxe edition features the expansion pass which unlocks the Night Springs and Lake House story content, two shotgun skins and two outfits for both protagonists and a lantern charm for Saga.

Night Springs and Lake House are not part of the downloadable content plans for Alan Wake 2, though.

Advertisement

Sam Lake, the director of the sequel, recently revealed that there will be “pretty significant” additions to the game in the form of free DLC.

“I’m expecting us to be going more into detail pretty soon after the game is out, but all of that will be free for everyone who gets the game,” he said.

In other gaming news, Blair Witch inspired horror game Don’t Scream will use the player’s microphone to detect sound while playing, and will end the game prematurely if they scream at any of the random jump scares.