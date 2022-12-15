‘Fortnite’ gets Metallica crossover with ‘Master Of Puppets’ emote

Fortnite players have the chance to use an emote of Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in a nod to Stranger Things character Eddie’s fandom.

The emote appeared to have got lost amid all the updates in Chapter Four earlier this month. Now, some players have shared that they’ve unlocked the emote and Fornite‘s official social channels have also pointed users to the news.

There are no skins of Metallica’s James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo in the emote. Avatars are instead used, who perform the song in a surburban setting.

Metallica have been enjoying a huge resurgence of their 1986 track after it soundtracked a pivotal scene in the finale of the Netflix show’s fourth season.

Pull some strings with the Master of Puppets Emote with music by @Metallica 🤘 pic.twitter.com/DP7hCIgMDQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2022

In the summer the metal legends teamed up with Stranger Things to celebrate it, and launch a new line of Hellfire Club-themed merchandise.

Eddie (portrayed by Joseph Quinn) plays the song in question on guitar in the Upside Down to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of sinister villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Munson is the leader of the Hellfire Club, a Dungeons & Dragons group at Hawkins High that also includes Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin).

The members have their own Hellfire Club shirts, which is what inspired Metallica to create their own spin on the tee.

Master of puppets emote in fortnite. The eddie kinnie in me is thriving rn pic.twitter.com/cMDS8uBoH0 — 🌸 (@peachieblvd) December 14, 2022

The Master Of Puppets emote on Fortnite costs 500 V-Bucks (around £3.25) and plays only a short segment of Metallica’s hit single. If you’re the first player to activate the emote, you will be portrayed as guitarist and lead singer Hetfield.

Up to three others can join in on the mini concert even if they haven’t bought the emote, taking over the drums, the second guitar and the bass to complete the band.

One Reddit user has also pointed out that players should keep an ear out for the following Metallica songs: Lux Æterna, For Whom The Bell Tolls, Enter Sandman, Sad But True, Fuel, Battery, Damage, Inc., Blackened, and Wherever I May Roam.

Read more about the Fortnite Chapter Four updates here.