‘Fortnite’ Halloween update adds new modes, challenges and J Balvin

As Halloween season has arrived, Fortnite is the latest game to celebrate the holiday with the limited-time event: Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge.

As detailed in a blog post from Epic Games, the event will run from October 21 up until November 3 and will add some unique spins on Fortnite’s traditional battle-royale experience. Participants can also expect to find a variety of new cosmetic items and challenges, as well as a live-event from artist J Balvin.

Solo, duos, and squads’ players will find the island ruled by the nefarious Shadow Midas and his Shadow army. The playlists will be injecting an undead twist to each match. Upon death, players return as a Shadow with a set of supernatural abilities, such as possessing the body of vehicles. New weapons and items are also dotted across the map to seek out. The Pumpkin Rocket Launcher, Fiend Hunter Crossbow, and a rideable Witch Broom have all been added.

On Halloween (October 31) itself, a live-event featuring J Balvin will take place on Party Royale island. Known as the Afterlife Party, the artist will host a musical performance based around Latin culture and hip-hop, including the debut of his brand new song. Between October 25-31, a special Fortnite Creative map called La Familia will also open up to players featuring mini-games inspired by music from J Balvin.

Check out the Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge trailer below:

New challenges are also being added for the Halloween period. Once completed, rewards such as the Midas’ Shadow Wrap, the Smash O’-Lantern Pickaxe, and Bobo Back Bling can be unlocked. A unique Party Trooper Outfit has also been added to the store, and anyone who attends a J Balvin event will obtain an exclusive variant to commemorate the occasion.

Across the next few weeks Fortnite Creative will add four new islands. On each one, digits for a special code will be buried within once the creepy islands have been explored and the 20 digit code has been obtained. Players can then exchange the code for a Wrath’s Wrath Wrap gun cosmetic.

Fortnite is not the only game to get in the Halloween mood. Both Red Dead Online and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare have both received substantial spooky updates.