‘Fortnite’ icon series adds YouTuber Ali A skins and events to the battle royale

YouTube content creator Alastair “Ali A” Aiken is the next person to get a collection of skins and items in Fortnite thanks to the Icon Series.

According to an Epic Games blog post from yesterday (May 15), Aiken’s cosmetic set will become available in the item shop starting May 20 at 1 AM UK time.

There will be eight different outfit styles based off the collaboration with Aiken, as the YouTuber’s skin set comes with a default, elevated, matroix and ultra-armour matroix style, as seen below.

Four more outfits will also be available, with these having a more robotic look and coming in variants that either show Aiken’s face or have a full helmet instead. The outfits also include the Ali-Tech Backplate Back Bling, Ali-Tech Plasmawings, Ali-Tech Plasmawings Glider, Ali-Tech Staff Pickaxe and a series of gear cosmetics via The Blue A Wrap.

Starting on May 18, the zero build mode in Fortnite will also include the Ali A Cup, a duos event with the Ali A outfits on offer via the event before they come to the item shop. During the event’s three hour time window, players will get points depending on the number of eliminations and their overall team placement, with the points offering a series of cosmetic rewards.

An Ali A creative experience also went live with the announcement, and it is available until May 29. The experience includes a themed quest, which tasks players with eliminating 15 opponents and rewards them with the Ali A Was here Spray. The island code for the Ali A experience is 5135-8778-2901.

Fortnite is also now easily playable on Apple devices, as Epic Games teamed up with Microsoft to bring the battle royal to Xbox Cloud Gaming for free, meaning the game can be played in-browser on almost any device.

