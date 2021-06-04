‘Fortnite’ is about to get a high-end graphics upgrade

Fortnite is about to get a graphics overhaul for its high-end PC users, according to Epic Games.

Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite will bring with it more than just story. The graphics upgrade will affect anyone playing with higher than ‘Medium’ graphics settings and promises to introduce a whole host of new visual features.

When Chapter 2 Season 7 arrives next week, Fortnite on PC will get upgraded visuals on "Epic" settings! Read more information, including changes to graphics settings overall, in our latest blog post:https://t.co/UsIlqAxZyy — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 3, 2021

Advertisement

Once the update kicks in, Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative modes will both benefit from this upgrade to High and Epic settings. Improved Storm and cloud effects, along with tweaks to how smoke and liquid simulations work will see “cooler looking explosion, fire, and Slurp effects”.

Postprocessing features for bloom and lens flares will also be on the list of improvements, alongside more detailed shadows. Much of this was already implemented in the PS5 and Xbox Series X releases of Fortnite, but this is the first time PC players will receive the graphical overhaul.

Epic pointed out that although the requirements for Epic and High device specifications are changing, they will not replace the recommended minimum specifications for the game. Fortnite’s Low and Medium settings will remain the same.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 is expected to release on June 8.

Although the theme of next season has yet to be formally announced, Fortnite fans are speculating that an extraterrestrial event may be at the heart of the narrative. Players have reported a string of in-game abductions and UFO encounters during matches, hinting at the alien themed season to come.