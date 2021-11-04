‘Fortnite’ is adding ‘League Of Legends’ champion Jinx

Epic Games has announced that the League Of Legends champion, Jinx, is coming to Fortnite.

In collaboration with Riot Games, Jinx’s arrival in Fortnite makes her the first League Of Legends character to be featured in a non-Riot game.

Starting on November 4 at 8 PM ET / November 5 at 00:00 GMT, a range of Jinx-themed items will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop alongside the release of the champion, including:

Arcane Jinx Outfit

Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe

Jinxed Spray

Jinx’s Dream Monkey Back Bling

Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track

Wreaking Havoc Loading Screen

Katchoo! Loading Screen

“Fortnite has executed high profile collaborations and entertainment experiences while remaining committed to bringing players content that enriches their experience both in and out of game, a dedication we share and admire,” said Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games.

“We hope fans will enjoy seeing Jinx, one of our most iconic League of Legends champions, in Fortnite to celebrate the launch of Arcane.”

In addition, to celebrate Jinx’s arrival in Fortnite, Riot is also bringing a selection of games to the Epic Games Store, including League Of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Valorant.

Steve Allison, Vice President and General Manager of the Epic Games Store, said: “Riot Games is one of the world’s best developers and creators of groundbreaking entertainment franchises. We’re excited they’ve chosen to partner with us to bring their titles to millions of new players through the Epic Games Store.”

The League Of Legends animated Netflix show, Arcane, is set to premiere on November 7, globally. This partnership between Riot and Epic Games is just one event in a month-long celebration of the shows upcoming release.

Earlier this week, Reddit released a collection of avatars ahead of the release of Arcane in its first-ever partnership.

